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John Thorstensen's avatar
John Thorstensen
5h

My Gargle feed or whatever says that at CPAC (which is apparently not the whoop-de-do it has been in past years), Rob Schneider called for the reintroduction of compulsory military service.

That's gonna TOTALLY galvanize the young men who are peeling away from MAGA! Why, I remember back in the Vietnam era, we young folks were just PRAYING we'd draw a low draft number so we could go save Our Country from the Godless Commies! But some of us were not lucky enough to be chosen. You can tell because we have all our extremities and don't wake up screaming every night.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

...Hanging Out, Being Targets...

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