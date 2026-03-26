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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
13h

It's a good thing that we have a competent administration to at least balance out tRump's weakest tendencies, eh?

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The Thug of War (first draft)

Pete Hegseth’s colleagues at the Pentagon are calling him 'Dumb McNamara,' and Biden’s secretary of state almost, sort of feels bad about enabling a genocide.

https://zeteo.com/p/the-thug-of-war

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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
14h

Iran isn't going to give up. Really, the notion that they would capitulate after a couple of air raids and war crimes is laughable. Iranians had been itching to launch some missiles at the United States and Israel since 1953.

We're going to lose this war. In order to win a war, you have to prepare your civilian population for war, and you need to make military preparations, too. Trump did neither. Putin prepared the civilian Russian population prior to his invasion of Ukraine, but didn't do *all* of the required military preparations (he did some), so his initial invasion of Ukraine failed.

The situation might be salvageable, but the top of our chain of command is just so incredibly incompetent and arrogant that they aren't capable of learning from these failures. We got Pete Hegseth promising to commit war crimes, which is just going to convince Iranian fighters to never give up, no matter what, while he's neglecting the maintenance on a carrier (apparently maintaining equipment is woke now) so that the toilets don't flush and it catches on fire and has to withdraw from the battle. Meanwhile Trump is negotiating with some imaginary Iranians. I don't even know what's going on in his brain, but I do know it doesn't have any connection to reality.

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