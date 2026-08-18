Wonkette

Wonkette

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TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
2h

I love you Robyn, but I can't read about Tim Pool today, sorry. Both my cardiologist and my GI doc were quite emphatic.

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Wokey McWokeface's avatar
Wokey McWokeface
2h

If you want a true centrist, you want Count Binface

https://substack.com/@countbinface/note/c-312847731?r=2ep5bf

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