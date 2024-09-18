Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Is JD Vance’s blood libel about the Haitian friends in Springfield, Ohio, a case of irredeemable racism, Madam Vice President?

Haitian immigrants have made the city of Springfield, Ohio, better. Full stop. Why, you could even say immigrants are making these dying towns, cities, and rural areas great again. (Radley Balko)

The prosecutor on the case of the guy existing in bushes near Donald Trump with the kind of gun they have made it legal to carry anywhere is … a Haitian immigrant. He will probably do his job anyway. (NBC Miami)

Good lord JD Vance is a smug lying piece of shit. Wait till you get to the part where he pretends Laura Loomer was talking about “dietary preferences.” (Amanda Marcotte at Salon) Also, Trump made up some bullshits of a “concept of a plan” for Obamacare, and JD Vance went and fleshed it out … badly! Unless you like “pay more for pre-existing conditions,” and if you do, then he did a great job. (Jonathan Chait at New York mag)

I’m sure the Kamala Harris “roast” at University of South Carolina by Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes (gross) and Milo (gross) will be just very funny and clever and not at all a bunch of naughty children saying “whore” and the n-word. The flyers call her “Cumala,” so we are definitely talking cream of the comedy crop. (The Guardian)

KAMALA GO ON JOE ROGAN.

This sheriff who wants people to write down the addresses of people with Kamala Harris signs probably just wants to invite us all to a party! (USA Today)

Did “everybody” want to “send abortion back to the states”? No, and also:

But Project 2025, the manifesto drafted by upwards of 100 alums of the first Trump administration and which bills itself the “presidential transition project,” does indeed plan for an anti-abortion czar “with the rank of Special Assistant to the President or higher” to oversee “abortion surveillance” and “ensure that every state reports exactly how many abortions take place within its borders, at what gestational age of the child, for what reason, the mother’s state of residence, and by what method.”

(Our Liz at Law and Chaos Pod)

Holy shit, the Ohio state supreme court lies. One of these days I’m going to stop being shocked! (David Pepper)

A police investigation into Trump’s Arlington National Cemetery clusterfuckle? Well how about that? (ABC News)

Imagine being this awesome of a cool chick, and having to spend your life arguing valiantly but fruitlessly before this Supreme Court. Meet Elizabeth Prelogar, the solicitor general! (Vanity Fair)

The Sean Combs indictment is bad, all the trigger warnings for all the things :/ (Indictment)

Interesting musing on whether Trump’s bellicosity and mean boy spirit ruined the rom-com. (Thom Hartmann)

Two random tabs! This Steven Seagal “SNL” episode has been completely memoryholed from the Internet. You should watch this quick compilation, it’s very bad! (Cracked) And an oral history of honest to God friend of Wonkette Lucy Lawless doing Stevie Nicks selling fajitas! (The Ringer)

