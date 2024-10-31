We are literally just putting this up for you, because Kamala Harris is awesome all the time lately, just gets better and better, but she was REALLY on fire last night in Madison, Wisconsin.
The video below is the whole rally, which includes a performance by Mumford & Sons and more. If you just want to skip to Harris, start at around two hours and 15 minutes in.
Mumford & Sons played for Harris? Oh dear, my conservative sister in law may need to cancel her dog then. His name is Mumford.... named after them.
(Actually, I have no idea if she planned to even vote this year. She was never keen on Trump and I know she sat out the presidential vote in 2020 in protest, acting as a -1 for him in Georgia. She may opt to do so again this year. Convincing a lifelong Republican with hardcore MAGA parents to vote *for* a Democrat would be a tall order, so we accepted her decision and asked instead that she simply vote against Herschel Walker, since he was so dangerous, which she did. Worked out for everyone in 2020. She might justify a vote for Kamala as a vote against the PAB this year in a similar manner.)
Agree with the comments here about how Harris is THE BEST candidate in my lifetime and running a pretty near flawless campaign. Her ability to avoid the media gotcha moments is nothing short of brilliant. So deft that you don't notice until she's laid out the reporter. She's so positive, uplifting, energetic. I just say Wow everything I see her, hear her.