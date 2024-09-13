Yesterday, in Arizona, Donald Trump grumped for a million hours about how he won the debate that was rigged against him, and how nobody goes to Kamala Harris’s rallies. Blah blah blah, “her crowds are zero, she’s got no crowds, they bus people in.” You know how he two-fingers his ancient little dick talking about the crowds he needs to believe he has.

Meanwhile in North Carolina, Kamala Harris was on fire:

Listen to that cacophonous roar. It has a certain depth to it that Trump’s crowd roars don’t have. Look at the crowd shot. Those crowds are getting bigger. Exponentially, perhaps.

Victor Shi posted this video of the room in Greensboro, her second North Carolina rally of the day:

It was the same insanity at her earlier rally in Charlotte:

He also posted this picture of Greensboro:

“Let’s talk about crowd size!!” Shi tweeted.

We can also talk about polls, because some new post-debate polls started dropping on Thursday.

Polling expert/nerd “Taniel” — Daniel Nichanian — tweeted ‘em all out, so we can summarize it real easy:

Morning Consult. Post-debate. Likely voters. Harris leads Trump, 50 to 45. Taniel adds that this is her biggest lead in this poll, and the first time she’s hit 50. Last week it was 49 to 46.

Ipsos, on behalf of Reuters. Post-debate. Registered voters. Harris leads Trump, 47 to 42, so again five points. (That’s a BIG lead for an RV poll.) Last time in that poll, post-DNC, it was 45 to 41.

YouGov, on behalf of the New York Times. Likelys. Harris leads Trump 49 to 45. Last time, around the end of July, they had Trump up, 46-44.

So that sounds pretty good!

Now, this doesn’t mean we rest on our laurels, of course. There is much work we do to make sure we firm up those numbers and make them grow.

We can’t get complacent.

We can’t let things like, oh, let’s see, the fact that Laura Loomer appears to have taken over the Trump campaign and moved on to the plane, where she is probably most likely acting as some kind of traveling birthday clown, who makes funny faces and plays peek-a-boo with Trump and goes HONK! HONK! and tickles him to distract him when somebody on Fox News says something hurtful, and she probably steals his nose and won’t give it back until he’s in fits of giggles on the floor, and she finds a quarter behind his ear, and she turns the lights off and puts a flashlight under her face and she tells him THEY’RE EATING THE CATS! THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS! THEY’RE EATING THE PETS! and he’s like AAAAAAAAAAAAAACK THEY BETTER STOP! but then she’s like IT’S JUST ME, YOUR BEST FRIEND LAURA LOOMER! and he claps his hands YAY! and she tells him he's the specialest, smartest big boy in the whole world, no matter what any of the haters and losers say …

We cannot, we repeat cannot let things like that convince us that the Trump campaign is in the world’s most hilarious death spiral, that his political career is literally probably over after this week, and that this thing is in the bag.

But we’d rather be us than them right now, that’s all we’re saying.

Oh whoops one more thing, we are also saying that if it turns out that Trump and Laura Loomer are fuckin’, and the thing she makes go HONK! HONK! to make him laugh is her boobyknockers, then GROSS!

In summary and in conclusion, good polls!

