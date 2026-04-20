An erratic, crazed lush, who, him?

Oh boy, if you missed it, catch up! Friday afternoon The Atlantic came out with a piece, “The FBI Director is MIA” by Sarah Fitzpatrick, all about FBI Director Kash Patel’s reported benders, blackouts, erratic behavior, unexplained absences and paranoid freakouts, with so many sources that one can’t help suspecting El Jefe Trump is leashing up his most devoted crotch-sniffer for a final car ride to the Kristi Noem gravel pit.

And that got Patel real snitty! Probably double-extra-paranoid, too.

What if the criminal you love is Donald Trump?

Anyway, then Patel went to Maria Bartiromo to SOUND OFF about the FAKE NEWS MAFIA who are just so mad that he is doing such a good job.

Nancy Guthrie would probably disagree with that. But Patel has other, more important priorities! Like mass arrests for election fraud that did not happen, which cruelly forced Donald Trump to wait four years for his second term. Happening any day now, he says!

“I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need. We’re working with our prosecutors, the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General Todd Blanche, and we are going to be making arrests, and it’s coming — and I promise you, it’s coming soon.”

“We have the information that backs President Trump’s claim, but because it’s an ongoing prosecution investigation, I can’t get ahead of the DOJ and the president. I would say, stay tuned this week. You might see a thing or two.”

And now the DOJ is seeking 2020 2024’s (sorry for the error!) ballots from Wayne County, Michigan. Stay tuned, between him and Tulsi Gabbard, whatever is about to happen is guaranteed wild beyond anyone’s most hopped-up and bazoinked-out imagination!

Kash Patel also says he is going to SUE that mean Atlantic magazine SO HARD YOU GUYS. He’s hired Jesse Binnall, who was Ol’ Dirty Daycare North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson’s lawyer — you know, Mark “I’m a Black NAZI!” Robinson — for his $50 MILLION lawsuit against CNN for its reporting about him, until Robinson dropped the suit after he lost his race for governor by nearly 15 points. He later admitted he had lied in his denials and did, in fact, have an “obsession” with pornography and sex. From what we read, also bodily fluids and the allure of peep shacks off of Interstate 40. But Robinson is mostly off still playing victim in the private sector now, and the world has moved on to other perverts, so we guess all that is no longer any of our business.

Lawyer Jesse Binnall, chaud au trot:

SEE YOU IN COURT! You know a law-talking-guy is one-a-them real pit bull types when they type that out to give everybody shivers of antici …

Hey, have you ever seen Jesse Binnall? Click on this post and see Jesse Binnall.

It gets better! In Binnall’s letter to The Atlantic, “the attorney highlighted what he described as false and defamatory statements published by the outlet and included two allegations that The Atlantic did not publish.”

The first was that Patel was viewed as a “threat to public safety,” and the second that he once had his security detail shut down the FBI Association store so he could shop alone, at one point complaining that the merchandise “wasn’t intimidating enough.”

It’s giving Michael Jackson trying to stock up for the BAD tour vibes.

Anyway, Atlantic reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick went on Jen Psaki to say bring it on, Donkey Kong, and underscore how notable it is that people are speaking out even though Patel has been interrogating the Bureau’s employees with Moe Szyslak-style polygraphs, and firing anyone who looks at him funny. That is just how alarmingly and dangerously bad things have gotten, and probably we should all be freaking out more.

So! Will Kash Patel find the bamboo ballots that the ghost of Hugo Chavez space-lasered into so many swing-state voting machines? Will Kash Patel’s tenure at the FBI soon go the way of Dan Bongino’s, Kristi Noem’s, and Pam Bondi’s time in “public service”?

Only Dear Leader knows for sure, unless he doesn’t know where he is today or what year it is or who is the president of the United States, so maybe he doesn’t.

[The Atlantic archive link / Democracy Docket]

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