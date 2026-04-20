Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
2h

Good, now The Atlantic’s lawyers can start filing discovery requests and taking depositions.

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
2hEdited

Patel is scary crazy and there is something really wrong with him. Well he's just like the rest of the moron mafia. It makes me sick knowing the corruption is a free for all for criminals and how badly they are destroying this country and killing so many. Sitting here unable to stop this fucking shit makes me want to throw up every time I read the news. Every time I take a mental vacation and come back it's gotten worse.

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