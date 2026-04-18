Wonkette

Wonkette

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HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
5h

Partying Patel, the unserious jerk

Has been sucking it down and going missing from work

In this regime of rummies

And dangerous dummies

Getting paid to imbibe is a perk

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Satanisreal's avatar
Satanisreal
5h

Patel is actually frequently absent because he's in high-level security meetings with Pete Hegseth and Jeanine Pirro.

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