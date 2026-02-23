Wonkette

1h

It's hard to believe Patel turned in the most embarrassing drunken jackass performance by a member of a regime that includes Judge Boxwine and Kegseth, a literal fall-down drunk.

2h

Jemele Hill has some things to say about FBI Director Kash Patel using taxpayer money to see the Olympic men's hockey team win gold over Canada and Trump's awkward post-victory phone call to the team.

She also reacts to 'Sinners' stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo having their BAFTA awards presentation interrupted by a racist slur.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuUVMY37Cds

BAFTA *did not apologize* to Michael Jordan or Delroy Lindo.

“Why is it always Black people who are put upon to make EVERYONE ELSE feel comfortable when the public slur is levied against Black people and it is Black people who need the comfort?”

“How is there more responsibility placed on the people who are actually victimized by this – the people who are always than the people who are DOING it?

IF THAT MAN HAD SHOUTED A DIFFERENT SLUR THAT OFFENDED A DIFFERENT GROUP, THERE WOULDN’T BE NEARLY AS MUCH RATIONALIZATION

“If the slur had been against Jewish people – would BAFTA have not found the grace to apologize to the people against whom the slur was levied? Gay folks? Other disabled folks?”

"Why is it always Black people who are put upon to make EVERYONE ELSE feel comfortable when the public slur is levied against Black people and it is Black people who need the comfort?"

The ENTIRE WORLD is so accustomed to anti-Blackness than when it happens, the IMMEDIATE RESPONSE NO MATTER WHERE WE ARE IN THE WORLD IS TO ATTEMPT TO JUSTIFY IT.

Black people are always the ones told to “get over it” when it comes to racial harm.

THE WORLD *DOES NOT* TELL EVERYONE ELSE THAT.

