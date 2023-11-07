How did Donald Trump’s big day in court end? TOTALLY EXONERATED? Or not that?

We hit the lowlights of the day at halftime, at which point Trump had spent most of his day embarrassing himself and getting in trouble with the judge. Afterward, his lawyer Alina Habba, the one who looks like the Melania double, came out and stomped her feet because the judge! yelled at her! just because she! was being! an asshole too! She! Won’t! Tolerate! It!

Whatever.

Oh boy, they were having some feelings over on Fox News’s “The Five” afterward, though. Kayleigh McEnany was upset that the courtroom sketch made Trump look ugly and said it was a “travesty,” just like the trial is a travesty. (The artist nailed it.) Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld said they got his hands right if you know what they mean, we think you know what they mean, but if you don’t know what they mean they mean his penis.

“Kayleigh, what advice would you give him when he’s in the courtroom?” Greg Gutfeld asked. “Keep doing what he’s doing,” she answered. “Look, I would advise them to ask for a better sketch artist because that does not look like my former boss there.”

Are these vile, sycophantic, slobbering cretins really wearing some kind of glasses that make Trump look not foul and physically repulsing when they are in his presence? Are we pretending he looks hotter close up? Or does their cult-like devotion just mask it?

Dunno, but Trump’s former press liar kept harping on it, as if Trump’s idiot lawyers are going to file a motion for “get new sketch artist.”

“This is a travesty of justice,” she continued. “And that sketch is a travesty too. It looks nothing like Trump.”

Pretty sure the sketch artist was overly generous to Trump, actually. If McEnany can’t see that, hoo boy, bless her heart.

She also complained that New York Attorney General Letitia James called Trump a “con man” and a “carnival barker” before she got elected. And if McEnany can’t see that, hoo boy, bless her heart.

After McEnany finished her Yelp reviews, Greg Gutfeld disagreed with her art criticism, saying, “His hands are quite sizable!”

And Jesse Watters unzipped his mouth and said, “Never had a problem in that department!”

And Greg agreed, “Never had a problem!”

And Greg grinned because they were on national TV making unsubtle and admiring innuendos about Donald Trump’s penis.

Some people think they’re watching the news when they watch Fox. (Hit up Mediaite for the video.)

Here’s that Alina Habba video for shits ‘n’ gigs, because we don’t want to talk about Trump’s snickerdoodle anymore.

Loading video

Trump still attracting all the best people. Hundert percent.

[Mediaite]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?