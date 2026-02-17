We lost Jesse Jackson today, and it was Mardi Gras, also a bunch of other news kept happening too. It’s like the news just doesn’t stop! You’d think we’d be used to that sort of thing by now.

We started off the day with Tabs and a cute gif of a kitty cat eating snow, which refused to behave according to cat rules.

Kristi Noem’s private Luxury 737 jet is even more Let Them Eat Cake than we thought!

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed yet another dreadful anti-transgender bill sent to her by the state Lege, although thanks to gerrymandering, Republicans have a gerrymandered-in supermajority and may yet override it. Gross!

Oh no, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got a fact wrong — the location of Venezuela in relation to the equator (can you remember without looking it up?) — and the New York Times and other outlets that regularly sanewash Donald Trump’s word salad were very disappointed in how she made America look in the eyes of the world.

CBS decided against airing Stephen Colbert’s interview with Senate candidate James Talarico. Supposedly it would magically violate the “equal time” rule that the FCC hasn’t enforced in decades, but might have to if anyone speaks ill of Great Leader.

We closed the day by remembering Rev. Jesse Jackson, who kept the light of progressivism burning while Democrats thought they could win by saying they were like Republicans, but not as mean.

We’ll see you in the morning with Tabs all over again!

Thank You, Thank You, Rev. Jackson