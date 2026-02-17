The Munich Security Conference was last weekend, and nothing interesting happened besides Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 1) pausing for 20 seconds before giving an otherwise perfect answer about what should happen if China invades Taiwan; 2) incorrectly stating that Venezuela is south of the equator; and 3) calling what has been happening in Gaza a “genocide” and saying the US should follow its own Leahy law. Opinions many other people share!

Donald Trump destroyed the world order and shit on it from an AI plane, but what AOC did was much worse, ringing the alarm about democracies on fire all over the world — including our own — and about working-class suffering. Other Democratic leaders and some European leaders were at the conference too. But you’d barely know it looking at media in the US, which overwhelmingly only noticed only AOC’s pause, and declared it an irredeemable flaw that means she is not ready for primetime.

Did she garble some nonsense about windmills killing whales? Did she sleep-fart through her own felony trial? Rail some lines of coke off of a toilet seat? As fast as the likes of the Washington Post and the New York Times have been dancing to sanewash Trump and JOE BIDEN OLD, now they’re tippety-tapping double-time to make the sensible, sane, mainstream, overwhelmingly popular things that AOC was saying sound like some crazy talk.

Meanwhile in Munich, Trump’s representatives and acolytes humiliated the US, with Marco Rubio sucking up to Hungarian dictator Viktor Orbán and even following him home.

On AOC’s very same panel where Taiwan came up, scammy patent lawyer turned Trump 1.0 acting attorney general turned Trump 2.0 NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker Meatball McPeenertoilet repeatedly, ridiculously insisted that the US’s close relationship with NATO has not changed in any way, as if Trump threatening to invade Canada and Greenland, his insane, constantly shifting tariffs and his public affection for Vladimir Putin were all some kind of Bobby-Ewing-in-the-shower dream sequence that never happened. He insisted that technology was important to beat China in trade, yet had nothing to say after AOC rattled off some of the ways Trump has actually set us back by gutting scientific research of all kinds. Meanwhile Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer noted how Canadian tariffs are fucking up trade for Michigan.

AOC appeared on two panels last Friday in Munich, actually: one called “Vox Populi? Responding to the Rise of Populism,” and another, “Breaking (With) the Past: Seismic Shifts in US Foreign Policy.” And she answered town hall and media questions too, without even calling somebody “Piggy.” It’s interesting to watch her, then go watch the right-wing media ouroboros devouring itself in real time to discredit her before anyone goes to listen.

Here AOC is with Czech president Petr Pavel, European (far right) People’s Party President Manfred Weber, and Daiana Fernandez Molero, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina (aligned with wackjob Argentinian President Javier Milei), moderated by the New York Times’s own correspondent, Katrin Bennhold.

Short version, even the far-right leader Weber, aligned with the AfD fascists Trumpers love so much, said he wants nothing to do with JD Vance and his “Western civilization” nonsense talk: “For us there is no cooperation possible with parties who do not follow the three pros. So pro-Europe, pro-Ukraine, pro-rule of law.” Even Molero emphasized that Argentina’s top pet psychic and tantric sex guru was doing rules-based capitalism to try to reduce prices for the people. “Maybe you should give some advice to the US,” quipped Bennhold.

And on that panel with Whitmer and Count Meatball von Peenertoilet, AOC was considerably more restrained and diplomatic than most of us could have been at the Bronx equivalent of 5 a.m. after having been up all night. Meatball didn’t answer the question about what would happen if the US invaded Taiwan either. It would be on Holy Trump to decide, not him! He didn’t really answer any questions. Instead he came off more like, well, a very out-of-his-league salesman for a very expensive toilet for people whose balls are so droopy they risk skimming the water. Nothing has changed between the US and Europe, he insisted, other than Trump wanting them to pay more money for defense, and if Europe doesn’t want to buy any F-35 jets from the US anymore for some totally inexplicable reason, well, that’s their choice.

What conservatives attack exposes their fears and weaknesses, and AOC is objectively a brilliant, beautiful woman. We remember like yesterday when we first noticed her, she was grilling the fuck out of Michael Cohen about who would have the receipts on Trump’s business fraud, an exchange that eventually led to New York AG Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron kicking Trump’s bank and government-defrauding ass up and down Fifth Avenue.

If a woman ever wins the presidency it will be after fighting the full might of the Epstein class.

And that’s just the tip of the poop pile. Gott im Himmel, these headlines, this editorializing!

Washington Post opinions, Editorial Board: “Class warfare comes to Munich: AOC stumbles in her international debut.”

WaPo’s Jim Geraghty: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumbles a yes-or-no question about the U.S. defending Taiwan.”

No she fucking didn’t, Jim, she paused briefly then gave the only possible answer that would not have set off an international incident: “We want to make sure that we never get to that point.” Would Jim have preferred “bomb Beijing into goddamn glass!” Or, “that’s up to Xi, and maybe we’ll send Taiwan some weapons or not, I dunno, whatever man, not worried.”

The double standards are INSANE.

New York Times: “Ocasio-Cortez Offers a Working-Class Vision in Munich, With Some Stumbles: Speaking at Europe’s largest security conference, she tied income inequality to the rise of authoritarians and offered a forceful rebuttal to President Trump’s worldview. She also had some shaky moments.”

Some stumbles? SHAKY MOMENTS?

You know what would be great? If the Times could print out the full transcripts of all of Stumbles McCankles’s moaning rambles, instead of summarizing and sanewashing them on his behalf every goddamn day.

And then of course Fox News picked up the story, with headlines like “AOC hit with social media backlash after appearing to struggle with question about US defending Taiwan.” The social media being all right-wing, of course. (And we all know how Rupert Murdoch’s various organs like to mutually reinforce the outrage they, themselves, are manufacturing.) Another: “AOC mocked for ‘absolute train wreck’ weekend on global stage: ‘Made a fool out of herself’.”

Sure would have been nice if the Times and Post weren’t glazing over Trump in those Epstein files at the same time, but what else can you expect when Jeffrey Epstein tipped off the Times in 2016 and 2017 about Trump’s creeper behavior and they ignored him and the story?

If it seems like these attacks on Ocasio-Cortez are coordinated, it’s because many of them likely are. (And there’s evidence going back to pretty much her emergence on the national scene that the coordination runs deep.) In the rest of the world, and here among the normies, young, attractive, articulate people like her getting involved in politics is considered good news, a sign of hope for our future. To conservatives, a woman like AOC in charge would literally be the end of their world. And apparently not just for conservatives, but also for a certain type of status quo institutional media type.

If you want to know who might feel that way, spoiler, it is probably whoever is trying to drown out AOC’s voice with the loudest and most annoying whining.

And what are they trying to drown out? This:

And this:

And this:

Instead of trying to push her out for her ideas, as AOC claimed happened to her early on, centrist Dems should heed her (and the rest of the world’s) warning. Politics is not about parties anymore. It’s about elites vs. not.

The Affordability and the No More Volatility messages are winning, no matter what gross sexist, racist slop the pedo-protecting class wants to fling in response.

