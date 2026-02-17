Wonkette

"If a woman ever wins the presidency it will be after fighting the full might of the Epstein class"

No fucking kidding.

Oh, and did you want a smooth quote, legacy media? Here you go:

Fuck off into the fucking sun, you fucking sycophantic fucks.

You're welcome.

/FFS

The double standards are not insane, they are evil. Don't give the powerful old billionaires the benefit of the doubt - they are evil. Hence sanewashing Dipshit, while they shit all over Biden, Hillary, Harris, and now AOC.

