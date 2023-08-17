Keke Palmer is a wildly talented woman. On Wednesday, Palmer unleashed the tears and wails of insecure men everywhere with the release of Usher’s new song and video “Boyfriend,” featuring herself.

But why are grown ass men showing their fragility (again!) online? For that, we have to take a brief look back.

Palmer started in Hollywood as a child, going from small roles to starring in Akeelah and the Bee (alongside Oscar nominated legends Laurence Fishburn and Angela Bassett), going on to star in Nope (written and directed by Oscar winner Jordan Peele). She is also famous for this, her viral moment during a Vanity Fair “Lie Detector Interview,” where her response to a picture of Dick Cheney launched a thousand memes and made us want to protect Keke Palmer at all cost!

I wish we all lived in a world where NO ONE ever knew who Dick Cheney is, Keke.

But being a famous, outgoing, and vocal celebrity has an impact on your personal life. As Palmer has said before, you either rise to be with her or get replaced. In an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Palmer made it very clear what her relationship pet peeves were:

“You got to have something going on because I have stuff going on so I can't be like, doing all my stuff and then call you and you're just sitting there waiting for me. That's too much. […] He could text me but he has to have something going. You have to have something to do. Otherwise, it's just like codependent and he's gonna start asking me for money cause he knows I got it.”

So, imagine the surprise the internet had when her then-boyfriend and father of her child, Darius Daulton, decided to shame her on social media a month ago for the outfit she wore to see Usher in a Las Vegas concert.

Here’s a link if you want to see her outfit better. And who wouldn’t?

Almost immediately, the internet overwhelmingly responded with people (rightfully) defending Keke Palmer’s right to wear what she chooses and enjoy a concert. But there was also the contingent of weak men who began responding with things similar to Darius Dalton like:

“How did he let her leave the house like that?”

“Couldn’t be me…”

“She has no respect for her man.”

“But she embarrassed him publicly and she has doubled down on humiliating him.”

“The person who pays for HER insecurity is that baby who is now in an unstable family situation.”

If you are a woman existing in this world, you recognize all of these statements. If you are confused, this is a bunch of misogynistic statements from guys who can’t handle a woman being powerful or independent or confident.

Darius Dalton began dating Palmer in May 2021, long after her fame and after she’d been very open about who she is. So when he sent out the tweet publicly shaming Palmer, it immediately received backlash.

Dalton then doubled down on a subsequent tweet after he got rightfully roasted.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Keke Palmer kicked Dalton to the curb while making this Instagram statement educating men who want to date strong women.

author BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 on Instagram: “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍 “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts available NOW! Link in bio :) To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Keke Palmer also released new merch, and good on her. Dalton, for his part, deleted his social media presence and disappeared until recently, when he stated he wants to pursue acting.

(We don’t think that will go well.)

Dalton was incorrect when he thought that becoming a mother or being his girlfriend negated that she was the same person she was when they met. Her femininity, independence, free will and sexuality did not cease to exist because she had anyone’s child. You know, the Keke Palmer who is a Hollywood star and starred in “Hustlers” … which also featured a cameo from Usher!

So, it’s no surprise the same men who empathized with Dalton and chided Palmer have resurfaced with the release of Usher’s “Boyfriend” single and video. They whined that Palmer was pouring salt and mocking Dalton again or that this was proof that Palmer was somehow doing something inappropriate with Usher.

But if these men took two seconds to watch it, they’d see that Keke Palmer was not playing a prize to be won or a video vixen but rather a Rule 63 Usher … like the Big Boss she is.

Palmer even makes it clearer in her statement on the release of the video, for those guys who have zero analytical skills.

So much so, she is dancing and outfitted like Usher himself!

I don’t share a single tear for Darius Dalton. Let him join Dick Cheney in the Who File in Keke Palmer’s memory.

