A two minute hate is probably too limiting, but a two minute Nelson laugh at his face and his lawyering seems appropriate. Image courtesy of Gage Skidmore , CCA-SA 2.0.

Back in December, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against the NCAA alleging deceptive trade practices for referring to certain events or sports as “women’s.” Now there’s a new filing amending the Texas complaint, which gives us the clearest view yet of exactly what kind of trouble might be in the offing if the suit is successful: mandatory sex testing.

From the filing:

the State prays that the Court enter a temporary injunction ordering the NCAA to immediately begin screening the sex of student athletes (such as by screening for presence of the SRY gene) and prohibiting all males (as defined by President Trump’s EO) from participating in “women’s” sports categories, or alternatively, requiring the NCAA and its affiliates to immediately stop using the terms “women,” “female,” or “girl” (or any iterations of such terms) in connection with the advertising and marketing of its “women’s” sports

That’s right, the state wants “all males (as defined by President Trump’s EO)” to be medically screened out. As always, the cissexists want you to simultaneously believe that you can always tell who the trans people are by looking because we are so fake, and yet also that we are sneaking into every gender-segregated space with such success that massive and invasive campaigns must be mounted to root us out.

While Paxton seems to think this is a relatively simple request, 226,212 women athletes participated in NCAA sports during the 2021-2022 school year. Paxton is proposing 220,000 genetic tests per year so that women’s sports can exist at all. (Are these tests 100 percent accurate? They are not.)

Of course, men’s sports programs are not being asked by Paxton to do this.

One frequent refrain of anti-trans activists is that trans participation in women’s sports costs cis women scholarship opportunities. This, of course, is already known to be a fake concern as evidenced by the fact that none of the people speaking out about trans participation use their moment in the media to ask for donations to women’s scholarship funds. But if one was inclined to view the claim generously, the few (less than 10) trans women competing in NCAA sports could claim at most nine scholarships (though half of athletes receive no sports-related aid), with the average NCAA scholarship around $17k-18k. Strictly from an economic perspective, SRY testing is already wasteful compared to simply offering more aid, and that’s before errors, fairness, and the impossibility of knowing who had what sex “at conception.”

The Paxton filing is markedly bonkers in other ways as well. For one thing it consistently treats a widely ridiculed Trump executive order as the final arbiter of how the average sports fan considering buying a ticket would have defined the word woman before that order even existed. For another, Trump, Paxton, and the state of Texas insist that gender is different from sex (the filing, in part quoting Trump’s EO: “Sex is not synonymous with, and does not include the concept of gender identity”). Please note that if gender is distinct from sex, which is what science shows and lefties believe, then the word woman is different in whom it includes than the word female. And yet — here’s the bonkers part — the entire Texas action for false advertising is baseless unless female and woman mean exactly the same thing and include the precisely equivalent sets of people. If there can be women who don’t meet the Trump EO’s definition of which people are female, then the NCAA was correctly advertising its events as “women’s” sports and not “female” sports.

In short, Ken Paxton is using a legal theory which has never been successful before to (attempt to) impose millions in costs on women’s sports (but not men’s) on the obviously correct assumption that every sports fan thinks exactly like Trump, and, oh, by the way, if the courts accept Trump’s assumptions the way that sports fans supposedly do, the case has to be thrown out.

It is genuinely hard to imagine a less competent, more hateful attorney general than Ken Paxton, though yr Wonkette is quite certain Pam Bondi will give it her best.

ACTION ITEM!

What can you do in these horrible times? The US State Department just opened a public comment period on changing the rule which currently allows (or, well, should allow, but Trump is violating the current rule) trans and intersex citizens to receive passports that receive a sex marker matched to their gender identity or that use “X” instead of M or F. This means you can make yourself heard right now — and not for much longer. The comment period is open until March 17.

Leave your comment by following the instructions on the Federal Register or by e-mailing this address.

Your friendly, neighbourhood Crip Dyke also writes other perverted stuff!

You could also follow me on BlueSky. Pretty sure that would make you cool or something.