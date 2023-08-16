We have reached the point in Trump Fourth Indictment Week where we start looking at the reactions of some Trump family members, and laughing. Because of Ivanka’s and Jared’s utter silence, we will choose to believe they do not care, they are cooperating, or both, therefore they will not be part of this blog post.

Instead, let’s LMAO at the very stupid dumb Trump boys’ spousal units. Here is a screengrab we got of Don Jr.’s flame Kimberly Guilfoyle bein’ all mad:

Ain’t it just the goddang perfectest?

The clip it comes from is also the goddang perfectest, because as many are pointing out, it is just a hell of a self-own:

The quote:

"This is just absolutely ridiculous. And, John Gotti ... OK, can you imagine, RICO? OK. Violations. John Gotti never even had four indictments at once. There is no mob boss, let alone they use this to President Trump!"

Yes, it is amazing that not even John Gotti ever was such a prolific criminal that he had four separate indictments going simultaneously.

Again, this person is in an intercourse relationship with Don Jr. on purpose, and not because she met the curiousest talking rabbit in an enchanted forest and it tricked her.

Now let’s move on to Lara Trump, the real stupid one who is married to poor dumb bless-his-heart stupid Eric.

Ms. Trump went with the same bellyaching Kayleigh McLie-nany went with last night, just flat-out lying at the camera and saying Hillary Clinton was “cackling” about Trump’s indictments on the Maddow show. She also added her own special lies about how it was Hillary who did “NO COLLUSION! NO COLLUSION! YOU ARE THE COLLUSION!” with Russia, because of course.

Here is your Newsmax video:

Here is some blabbering:

“I’ll tell you what! To see of all people Hillary Clinton out there having anything to say about anything, when she Bleach-Bitted 33,000 emails after she was told not to, cell phones with a hammer …

Lara Trump has heard some brain-addled right-wing conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton.

“We know what happened with Hillary Clinton, and yet she got absolutely no heat from anybody at the Department of Justice!”

No heat. None whatsoever. Just years and years of no heat.

Sorry, we interrupted Eric’s best friend and lover:

“What they accused our campaign and my father-in-law of doing in 2016, conspiring somehow with RUSSIA to win an election. Hillary Clinton herself and the DNC actually did these things.”

Donald Trump and people on his campaign did these things. Without getting into the weeds about legal definitions of “conspire,” it was the conclusion of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which was then led by Republicans, that HOLYFUCKINGSHITLOOKATTHISTRUMPRUSSIACOLLUSION.

Oh look, another box full of receipts:

Sorry, we interrupted Dopey The Wonder Dunce’s wife again:

“And I think, Bianca, this is what is frustrating to people, to see them throwing everything at the wall, to see anything that might stick for Donald Trump because they don’t care in actuality how it is they prevent him from becoming president of the United States again.”

TBH we can keep beating the everloving fucking shit out of him at the ballot box, just like we did in the 2020 election the big shitting baby tried to steal. That’s the point here. The grunting fascist is being held accountable for responding to losing his race for president by trying to overthrow the Republic last time.

“That is their angle. And they will try everything as evidenced now by this fourth ridiculous indictment. But to see Hillary Clinton out there talking about it, laughing about it, cackling about it, to know that the Biden family is basically getting away with selling out the United States of America, as far as all of us have seen with our own eyes, it is insane to see.”

LMAO cry more about Eric’s daddy.

Is this a good defense of Lara Trump’s father-in-law? No, but when you don’t have anything true to say — and when you’re married to a boy as dumb as Eric who is probably at home crying right now confused about whether Santa is still coming this year because Daddy always delivers his letter to Santa and if Daddy is in the clink who’s gonna send it, HEAVING SOBS, HEAVING SOBS — then you gotta say some shit.

In summary and in conclusion, the winner of this competition between people who are romantically involved with Trump men intentionally is there are no winners, only giant fucking losers.

