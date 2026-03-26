Wonkette

Wonkette

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blueicebank's avatar
blueicebank
1h

OT. Article says Karen could be facing a felony charge.

"Woman skips roofing bill by calling ICE when workers finish: report"

https://www.rawstory.com/ice-roofers/

There is no bottom to these people. There just isn't.

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7 replies
Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
1h

Rather depressing that I have to go to CBC, BBC, France 24, The UK Guardian, Independent and The Economist to actually get something called..."News"...

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