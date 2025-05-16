Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
6h

Is it me or is Noem evolving her look to be Dark Ivanka?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
6h

Reminds me of the Cheech & Chong skit "Let's Make a Dope Deal:" "Behind one of the doors is one gallon of Lebanese hash oil. Behind the other two doors are narcs."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
544 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture