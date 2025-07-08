Wonkette

Wonkette

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SterWonk's avatar
SterWonk
28mEdited

> While I was looking at the (excellent) pix and video from an on-the-ground independent journalist, Mel Buer, she reported that LA Mayor Karen Bass had arrived. The immediate assumption among many of her readers was that Bass was there to join in. “Ghoul,” they called her. They demanded Bass resign.

In what universe are they living in that they thought she was there to join in?!? She has been outspokenly opposed to the Federalized National Guard and Marine deployments in LA since day one; how do they get from there, to thinking that she would be supporting their cosplay in the park?

EDIT: I obviously posted that before I finished reading the article, because Rebecca made exactly that point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
23m

Some People were never gonna *not* shit all over her every half-chance they got.

Fuck ‘em. I’ve done the work, and I doubt they have. It’s fucking grueling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
127 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture