Doktor Zoom
1h

Moderator Note: Despite the headline, please remember we have a comments policy and that while it's fair play to joke about Nazi Cosplay Barbie being generally despicable, please focus on mocking the horrible shit she's done and said, not to post a lot of gross misogynist crap.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, ya filthy fuckaducks!

Review the Comments Rules if you need a refresher!

https://www.wonkette.com/p/rules-for-commenting-radicals

ManchuCandidate
1h

It's MacArthur in the MacArthur Park. The Troops are there to recreate Douglas' "Attack on the Bonus Army 1932."

Be thankful it's not from his plays "Fuck Up in the Philippines", "Landing at Wewak" or "Fleeing the Chinese Reds because I was too fucking arrogant to listen to the Marines (of all people)"

