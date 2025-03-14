Are you a godly Christian lady who hates voting, having an opinion or any power, and just wants to find a man who hates women and has some really questionable facial hair to serve and unquestionably worship for the rest of her life? No? Well, thank goodness for that!

But if you are … Pastor Joel Webbon (who is reportedly an entirely different person than Matt Walsh, but I don’t see it) has an offer for you!

On April 3 — the opening night of their “Christ is King: How to Defeat Trashworld” conference — they will be hosting a singles event. However, incredibly enough, while they’ve had no problem at all finding “godly Christian men” looking for their tradwives, women have been a little slower to sign up.

Webbon, who once hosted a livestream titled “Women Must Be Removed From All Public Service,” announced on his Right Response Ministries show that they would now be offering free tickets for any “godly single women” who are over the age of 25 and have especially low self-esteem.

How very enticing! Perhaps you and your new boyfriend will even be able to spend the next day at the conference listening to this man, Eric Conn, deliver a sermon titled “Destroying Gynocracy & Burning Down The Longhouse.”

Unless he’s one of the single fellas himself — in which case, what a catch!

Donate Just Once!

I probably can’t sign up, being that I am a straight up heathen and don’t hate myself. Sad!

I do, however, very much want to spend some more time on their website, judging by this completely batshit content lineup — so perhaps I will be so impressed by their clear-eyed logic and reason in explaining “The Biblical Case for the Existence of Mermaids” that I will give it all up for a chance to get my Donna Reed on with a man who thinks I am very, very stupid and incapable of making decisions for myself.

They had me at demon grandma!

A gal can dream, no?

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!