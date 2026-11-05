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Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Duck Berry update!

Duck Berry has almost no limp anymore, they lost that Chuck Berry hop, which is fantastic. When I first saw that duck, fishing line wrapped around its leg, the poor bird flopping face first into the food, I didn’t know if I could do anything, I had zero experience in animal rescues or even dealing with ducks. But I just did what I could and it worked.

So when you are thinking, what can I do, this problem is beyond my skills, just try. Because the fact that you recognized that you even wanted to help makes the difference.

The white and tan ducks are Indian Runners, they are flightless and domesticated. The darker duck on the right is Duck Berry.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-379883329?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Harry watching the traffic go by. The big noisy trucks always get his attention.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-379362544?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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