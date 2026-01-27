Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
23m

Not to be disrespectful towards Pretti and his loved ones, but it took the murder of a white guy legally carrying a weapon for these organizations to speak up.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Sk8erChoi's avatar
Sk8erChoi
24m

If America is a police state, that makes police part of management, not labor. Unions should not represent them.

Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture