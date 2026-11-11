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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6m

Who?

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"M"'s avatar
"M"
3m

I am SO INTERESTED in who's paying for this dude's constant travel

Because he does not appear to have an actual JOB

January 6 rioter Jake Lang has traveled to and staged demonstrations (read: HARASSED PEOPLE) in several U.S. cities following his presidential pardon:

• Narrowsburg, New York (Born here)

• New York City, New York (Staged demonstrations, including outside AIPAC headquarters and Gracie Mansion)

• Dearborn, Michigan (Led anti-Muslim and Quran-burning protests)

• Minneapolis, Minnesota (Held pro-ICE and anti-immigrant rallies, and was arrested after driving a vehicle onto a sidewalk near City Hall)

• Plano, Texas (Staged protests and was later arrested and banned from Texas following terroristic threat charges)

• Seattle, Washington (Targeted a Diwali celebration and a local event/convention)

• Washington, D.C. (Participated in the January 6 Capitol attack and announced plans for future demonstrations)

Can one of the genius researchers we have here dig into, as was said in Purple Rain -- "Who's paying for this, Morris?"

Thank you for your attention to this matter

;-)

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