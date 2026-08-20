Wonkette

Wonkette

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Cajun Kid's avatar
Cajun Kid
1h

I know this isn’t the OT, so I’ll keep this brief. But I am just SO FREAKING EXCITED.

I HAVE FOUND A NEW APARTMENT!!!! And it comes with all utilities! I’ll write more in the appropriate thread.

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Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
2h

"Shut the fuck up!"

The 2026 factual statement of the year!!!

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