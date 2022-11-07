Tomorrow is Election Day! Finally!

The ads will take a short break and we will either have a chance to make progress or hand power to a party that will spend the next two years plotting a do-over on their insurrection.

So with that, let's dive in!

Chuck Todd Did A Journalism?!

NBC's "Meet the Press" hosted GOP Senator Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

After numerous and terrible appearances on the Sunday shows this election cycle, Rick Scott was apparently counting on Chuck Todd's usual lazy questions without follow-up. So Scott didn't seem to be expecting this question:

TODD: Let's assume you've got the majority. I'm going to take you at your word. You're going to get the House, you're going to get the Senate. What's the first bill a Republican Congress sends to the president's desk that you actually think he would sign?

Scott answered by spewing a lot of words, but none of them were an actual policy or bill. It was all talking points and complaints with no answer on how precisely they plan to tackle any of the issues Scott brought up. Todd tried to at least get Scott to answer how they would tackle one of Scott's pet issues. Scott, again, gave no real solution.

TODD: Well, let me ask you, inflation, you saw that's the biggest – that’s the number one issue people are dissatisfied with this economy. What's the first bill you guys can pass that you think can impact inflation?



SCOTT: I think the thing we have to work on – on inflation, it's all tied to reckless government spending. We've got to get our budget in control, we've got to figure out how we're going to balance the budget. So that's the first thing we have to do. We have to get –



TODD: It doesn't really sound like — I don't mean to –



SCOTT: We have to get our spending under control.

Like a non-playable character in an RPG (role playing game), Scott is apparently only programed with a few phrases like "cut spending" or "secure the border" or "not woke."

You have to be really bad at this to let Chuck Todd dunk on you.

Sununu Got Journalismed Too?!

On CBS's "Face The Nation," New Hampshire GOP Governor Chris Sununu tried that bad faith tactic where any critique of any part of Republican Party is an attack on all of them. However, host Margaret Brennan took Sununu's tactic at face value and the resulting backpedal was hilarious.

BRENNAN: Do you agree that parts of your party are emboldening violence and posing a threat to democracy?



SUNUNU: Look, what is shocking to me about all of this is you have the Democrat Party, which is now using the president of the United States, not as leader of our country, but leader of their party as a political tool. Right before the election, to drive in,effectively tell half of America that they're too extreme for America.It makes absolutely no sense and to say--



BRENNAN: You think the MAGA element of the Republican party is half of America? Because I wouldn't necessarily put you in that half.



SUNUNU: No. Well, definitely not. But again, to say that that extremism belongs in one party, and it doesn't appear in the Democrat Party is- is nonsensical. Nobody buys that--



BRENNAN: You're saying the party is all one now?



SUNUNU: --because we see it on both sides.



BRENNAN: Unified? That extreme MAGA is part of the Republican Party's ideology?



SUNUNU: No, no, absolutely not. [...] Absolutely not. No. They're in the absolute minority. But what I'm saying is extreme--



BRENNAN: But it seemed like that's what you're implying--



SUNUNU: No, no, no, no, definitely not. Extremism is on both sides.

This should be eye-opening for Democrats. Make the GOP accountable for its extremism, especially when Republicans try to make attacking extremists and bigots like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz or Josh Hawley into an attack on the whole party. Make sure they can't distance themselves when those same people stand with white nationalists or incite insurrections.

They can't have it both ways, and there are no "Good Republicans."

Now got vote and let's hope for a good midterm election!



Giphy

Have a week.

Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU! If you love Wonkette, please fund Wonkette!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?