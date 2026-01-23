Wonkette

If this fucking monster never faces trial, law is truly dead:

U.S. Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino boasted about detaining a 5-year-old boy in conditions that he insisted don't get "any better."

During a press conference on Friday, a reporter asked about the boy and his father, who were detained in Minnesota.

"Another way of looking at that might be that we don't imprison or detain American children, penalizing them for the actions of their parents," the reporter noted. "So what do you say to those who are troubled by the contrast?"

"Well, I don't think there's a contrast, and the child could be without his parents somewhere, perhaps in social services care somewhere, and that's what we see oftentimes by children that are trafficked across the border," Bovino replied. "It's heartbreaking. They're not with any family."

"So the child is in the least restrictive setting with a family member," he added. "I don't think it gets any better than that."

"And as far as the care, the best care that I've seen is ICE/U.S. Border Patrol and the way we treat those illegal aliens that come across the border."

Get Wall Street OUT of the Health Care Racketeering business.

