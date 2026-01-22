Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJ Teetop's avatar
DJ Teetop
33m

Pay no attention to Dr. Oz

Reply
Share
2 replies
Wokey McWokeface's avatar
Wokey McWokeface
37m

“so they're doing something pretty cool. They're actually having robots do ultrasounds on these pregnant moms."

I'm looking forward to seeing all these robots at the next continuing medical education conference.

Reply
Share
5 replies
167 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture