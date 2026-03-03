We’re in Day Four of Donald Trump’s War on Iran for No Reason, and things are exactly as nuts as you’d expect. We got some groceries, some peanut butter, to last a couple of days. It’s an old-fashioned word, “groceries.” Who even uses it?

We started the morning with Tabs, a reminder to get out and vote in the Texas (and Arkansas and North Carolina) primaries, and the news that JD Vance is the one to blame for the Iran War, at least until it can be pinned on Antifa.

Marcie had all the highlights of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Epstein Files testimony, in which Lauren Boebert had some very important questions for Hillz about pizzagate, since she’d never met Epstein.

Gary had the skinny on the bizarre gambling / “prediction markets” where people hope to make a financial killing off guessing how much killing will happen in the latest war, and on what day and hour. Some of those “bets” seemed remarkably insightful, or maybe inside-ful.

Donald Trump’s Bid Deadly Bill is closing hospitals and leaving people without care at home, so we can spend far more on them in nursing homes. Or their families can; the bill gutted Medicaid too.

A bunch of US military commanders have been telling The Troops to be happy about Trump’s Iran War, because it will bring about the End Times just like the Bible said. Next, we suppose briefings will be taken straight from the Book of Revelations for efficiency’s sake.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) spoke movingly of the terrors of war and battle and how it’s “something you’ll never forget.” Needless to say, Mullin has never served in the military or been anywhere near a combat zone, although as the inheritor of a profitable plumbing business, he does know how to fight clogged drains. He’s just like a traumatized soldier with a thousand-yard stare, at least insofar as he’s seen some shit, man.

