Last month, the House Judiciary held a hearing scrutinizing the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which Republicans have sought to repeal for several decades now (when they aren’t trying to use it to prosecute Don Lemon for covering a protest inside a church). The purpose of the Act, of course, is to ensure that those seeking and providing abortions can do so without fearing for their lives — a very reasonable fear given the fact that the “pro-life” contingent has a wee bit of an issue with killing people for doing so.

You would think that those who oppose this Act would at least have the decency to pretend like they just want anti-abortion rights protesters to be able to peacefully get up in the faces of people trying to have or perform abortions and that it’s unfair to say that they all want to kill those people, just because so many of them have. But not the Republicans in North Carolina! Nope! They actually just want to make it legal.

House Bill 1232, introduced earlier this month by Republican Reps Keith Kidwell and Ben T. Moss Jr., would not only make abortion in the state illegal (it is currently legal up to 12 weeks) by amending the state constitution to affirm that life begins at fertilization, it would make it legal to defend that “life” by use of deadly force.

That’s not just conjecture, either. That’s not just me saying “Oh, it’s legal to use deadly force to defend one’s own life or the life of another person and therefore, if they say life begins at fertilization, then they are basically saying it’s okay to kill someone who is going to have or perform an abortion.” The bill says it explicitly!

It reads (bolding mine):

It is a matter of indisputable scientific fact that a distinct and separate human life begins at the moment of fertilization. As such, that new human life is recognized by the State as an individual person, entitled to the protection of the laws of this State from the moment of fertilization until the moment of natural death. Any person who willfully seeks to destroy the life of another person, by any means, at any stage of life, or succeeds in doing so, shall be held accountable for attempted murder or for first degree murder, respectively. Any person has the right to defend his or her own life or the life of another person, even by the use of deadly force if necessary, from willful destruction by another person. The State has an interest and a duty to defend innocent persons from willful destruction of their lives and to punish those who take the lives of persons, born or unborn, who have not committed any crime punishable by death.

Yeah. Even by the use of deadly force if necessary.

The state of North Carolina does, by the way, also have the death penalty, which means that a woman who has an abortion could be charged with first degree murder and put to death. Again, because of how they love life.

Now, Republicans in the North Carolina House are, thankfully, one vote shy of a veto-proof supermajority — but two former Democrats, Nasif Majeed and Carla Cunningham, who have gone “unaffiliated” since losing their primaries have been happily giving Republicans the votes they need to override Democratic Governor Josh Stein’s vetoes. The Senate, however, does have a veto-proof majority, which would allow them to pass their own bill making it legal to kill abortion seekers and providers if they so chose. Isn’t that just darling?

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Just last week, by the way, the National Abortion Federation (NAF) released their annual survey of anti-abortion violence and threats of violence for 2025. Over 300 facilities and employees reported an increase in targeted threats and harassment from 2024, particularly concerning death threats (+113 percent) and stalking (+111 percent). It also included four arsons, five bomb threats, six invasions, 25 instances of assault and battery, 28 thefts, and 69,740 “suspicious, harassing, or threatening calls, mail, email, or social media posts” (up from 1,899 in 2024).

So we can be pretty sure that if this bill were passed, it’ll be a bloodbath. A perfectly legal bloodbath.

Of course, one thing it appears they haven’t considered is that if one were to use “deadly force” on a woman seeking an abortion, the clump of cells whose “life” they care so very much about would die as well.

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