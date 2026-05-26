Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom65's avatar
Tom65
3h

"It is a matter of indisputable scientific fact..."

When you start off with a lie, it just goes downhill from there.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Sko Hayes's avatar
Sko Hayes
3h

Wait a minute, doesn't this phrase justify many health related abortions, though?

" Any person has the right to defend his or her own life or the life of another person, even by the use of deadly force if necessary, from willful destruction by another person."

If we're to consider a fertilized egg as human life (which it has POTENTIAL to be, but is not yet), and that "person" threatens a woman's health, she has a right to use deadly force, correct?

Someone talk me down.

Reply
Share
11 replies
540 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture