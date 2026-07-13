Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Monday Bear.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-293585177?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
4 replies
Garbageman's avatar
Garbageman
1h

Yessir, I got your '350-foot gash' right here 🙄 . . .

Cuckturd @CattardSlim

Yep. These are tire tracks in the reflecting pool. Sediment has built up on the indents.

You can see where the front tires turned in unison.

10 years prison for Trump!

Quote

Chiefs Mama 🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️💛❤️

@bling_momma

·

5h

Reflecting Pool drained again, revealing tire tracks from Trump's convoy...vandalism MY ASS!!!

4:22 PM · Jul 13, 2026

https://xcancel.com/CattardSlim/status/2076764098898051181

Reply
Share
13 replies
682 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture