Photo by Evan Hurst, must credit Evan Hurst.

We do not know if we took this picture before or after Rudy Giuliani fell on his ass on the Republican National Convention floor, and we don’t know if the rumors are true that he might have been drunk at the time — that doesn’t sound like him!

All we know is that the picture above was taken by us, and also here is a video of Rudy becoming one with some chairs at the RNC.

We don’t know what happened there. He just kind of keels forward into the chairs.

Oh well. Guess we’ll never care to know.

Here are a couple more pictures of that beautiful boy’s face, for your vision board or your spank bank or whatever.

Sorry about all the joy we just threw at you, can you handle it? No, you can’t.

[video via Ron Filipkowski]

