Uh oh, the White House says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are going to talk to the American people at 1:30 p.m. ET about what they’re doing to lower costs! Sounds like a communism! Duck and cover, everybody!

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?