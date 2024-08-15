Uh oh, the White House says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are going to talk to the American people at 1:30 p.m. ET about what they’re doing to lower costs! Sounds like a communism! Duck and cover, everybody!
I didn't have time to watch, but I assume that Uncle Joe came out with a M-16, mowed down everyone, and said "That's what you get for attempting a coup against me!"
I mean, that is what the proven rapist, fraud and convicted felon Old Man Trump said would happen.
Or is President Biden just waiting for the chance to blow up her plane or push her out a window like Putin would?
I mean, you know that is what Old Man Trump is planning to do with Vance as his numbers continue to crash.
https://x.com/BetteMidler/status/1824156001383469323
Don't know if this is real, I've seen it going around but not seen an original. Still:
Banner: Harris Walz
FOR PLANNING PURPOSES RELUCTANTLY
August 15, 2024
***MEDIA ADVISORY*** TODAY: Donald Trump To Ramble Incoherently
and Spread Dangerous Lies in Public, but at Different Home
TODAY at 4:30 p.m., Donald J. Trump, loser of the 2020 election by 7 million
votes, will hold another public meltdown in Bedminster. New Jersey.
Date and Time
Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.
Venue
Not a battleground state
Preview Not so fresh off NABJ, Florida, and Twitter glitches, Donald Trump intends to deliver another self-obsessed rant full of his own personal grevances to distract from his toxic Project 2025 agenda, unpopular running mate, and increasing detachment from
the reality of the voters who will decide this election.
These remarks will not be artificial intelligence, but they certainly will lack
intelligence. Banning abortion, raising costs on families, confusing basic facts, cutting Social Security and Medicare, blocking border security, and being publicly unstable, unfit,
and unwell will not help his struggling campaign for president.
Tune in for the same old thing.
--
Any remaining typos are due to OCR