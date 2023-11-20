Discover more from Wonkette
Is the turkey indicted for 91 felonies, many of which involve activities that reasonably fit under the heading of “betraying the country?”
No? Pardoned.
He also is not going to do that thing Sarah Palin did where she said AWW DONTCHA BET while turkeys get ground up head first behind her.
Probably.
LIVE: Biden Pardons Turkey, Does Not Pardon Donald Trump
Obviously a Biden impersonator, he's not wearing sneakers.
"President Joe Biden presided over the annual White House Thanksgiving tradition of the turkey pardon Monday, sparing Liberty, a 42.5-pound turkey, and Bell, 42.1 pounds, in a brief respite from the global crises facing his administration."