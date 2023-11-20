Is the turkey indicted for 91 felonies, many of which involve activities that reasonably fit under the heading of “betraying the country?”

No? Pardoned.

He also is not going to do that thing Sarah Palin did where she said AWW DONTCHA BET while turkeys get ground up head first behind her.

Probably.

