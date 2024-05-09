Let’s end this day with a happy livestream! We always like when professional sports teams visit the White House, even more so because none of them wanted to go there when ToadstoolDick McShitsInPants was president, since his White House wasn’t a place of honor.

Today, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are going to welcome the WNBA champs, the Las Vegas Aces. And since it’s happening at 4:15 PM e.t., we’ll just call it OPEN THREAD.

Watch the nice thing and chat amongst yourselves!

