Live! Here's Kamala Harris To Do Communism On Your Groceries!
Do something about high prices! Not THAT!
Kamala Harris is in North Carolina to introduce her economic plan, featuring a call for a ban on grocery price gouging among many other proposals, and it looks like the speech is on the way. Let’s watch!
Wonkette hates grocery shopping. Or we love it. It’s food, meh, whatever.
Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or make a one-time donation here!
Are notifications broken, or is it just me?
We need those three million affordable homes and rentals here in California alone.