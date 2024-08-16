Screenshot, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Kamala Harris is in North Carolina to introduce her economic plan, featuring a call for a ban on grocery price gouging among many other proposals, and it looks like the speech is on the way. Let’s watch!

Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or make a one-time donation here!

Non-inflationary donation button!