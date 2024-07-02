Now THAT’S a resignin’, if so!
Step aside, Mr. President, if you cannot draw dicks on hurricane maps like Americans demand when you are discussing extreme weather!
Anyway, here is a livestream of the president talking about extreme weather events.
Why don’t you draw dicks on the money you’re throwing at Wonkette to become a paying subscriber?
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Joe Biden had a cold; Unfit for office!! Trump is a convicted felon (most likely overturned on a technicality) a serial liar and serial adulterer, We're cool with that! WTF is wrong with people??
I keep thinking: all these powerful people who are greasing the way to having God-Emperor Trump because they like him or they like some of his policies are probably not actually serving their own interests. Because he is not very bright, woefully uninformed, and unstable. That's really a recipe for disaster.