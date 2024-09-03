LEST YOU FORGOT.

The White House says Biden is speaking at the kickoff for his Investing In America content series. What does that mean? No idea!

Let’s cheat off The Hill:

President Biden is holding an event Tuesday to introduce a media series from the White House on its Investing in America agenda, which the administration launched earlier this year as a unifying theme for various initiatives to promote U.S. industries and stimulate the economy. The White House has promoted the initiative as a means for onshoring businesses that have become reliant upon imports, as well as a way to finance various local infrastructure projects for transportation, shipping and environmental protection.

They note that this isn’t part of the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, but that highlighting these sorts of things isn’t unhelpful to her cause.

Watch!

