Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are having a rally today in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. JD Vance is talking there at a similar time, because that’s how dogs who have nothing better to do but follow other dogs around and sniff their butts act.

So JD Vance might end up in your livestream, since it’s a local news livestream.

Harris and Walz scheduled around 1:20 Central Time!

