Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are having a rally today in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. JD Vance is talking there at a similar time, because that’s how dogs who have nothing better to do but follow other dogs around and sniff their butts act.
So JD Vance might end up in your livestream, since it’s a local news livestream.
Harris and Walz scheduled around 1:20 Central Time!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
I LOVE THIS SO MUCH: https://x.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1821275188664975421?t=XBpAKyt8CaT7ckdZNxuORQ
Let's put that stollen valor crap to bed, shall we...this is what Vance did in the Marines:
"He joined the Marines in 2003 and served as a combat correspondent – or military journalist – until 2007, according to military news site Task & Purpose."
In other words, he was a journalist...I haven't found anything about actually being shot at though...wanna retract that comment about "stolen valor" JD, hmmm....????