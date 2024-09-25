Today Kamala Harris is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, giving an economics speech. ABC News reports that her emphasis will be on being economically “pragmatic,” drawing a contrast between her plans for the middle class and Trump’s plans for the gilded toilet set.

The vice president will also argue that her economic philosophy is "rooted in her middle-class upbringing" and contrast that with Trump's "gilded path to wealth," as part of a larger values argument, the senior official said. "For Donald Trump, our economy works best if it works for those who own the big skyscrapers. Not those who build them. Not those who wire them. Not those who mop the floors," Harris is prepared to say Wednesday.

This sounds very different from Donald Trump’s economics speech yesterday, where he humped the air looking for his favorite chart, the one he loves so much, “I LOVE THAT CHART! I SLEEP WITH THAT CHART! EVERY NIGHT I KISS IT!” You know, the chart he stopped to look at in Pennsylvania, and then “BING!” it saved his life.

Also he slurped at Vladimir Putin’s and other dictators’ grundles and bitched that the debate was rigged, and also that he won the debate.

You know, economics stuff.

Watch the next president of the United States below:

