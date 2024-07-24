Today, Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Indianapolis to speak at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.’s Grand Boulé. If you are not familiar, that’s one of the historical Black sororities, but a different one from the one Harris is a member of, which is Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

This is streaming on the White House website, which means it’s not a campaign event per se, but the fact that Harris is now the candidate and Indianapolis is in a red state has the potential to fuck with Donald Trump all the same.

Watch it and see if she does something humiliating, like laughing at something that’s funny!

