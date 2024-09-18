Goodness, Kamala Harris is everywhere! Yesterday, she was with the National Association of Black Journalists. Right now she’s here, in this blog post on Wonkette, talking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's (CHCI) 47th Annual Leadership Conference. Later she’s doing a virtual campaign event.

Not low-energy and gross like her opponent, that’s for sure.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?