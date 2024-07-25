Not only is Vice President Harris speaking to the teachers’ unions, she’s doing the keynote at the American Federation of Teachers’ convention in Houston!
Let’s see, since the handover, Harris has spoken in Milwaukee and Indianapolis, and now Texas. Meanwhile, Donald Trump spent the morning with his thumbs up his ass whining at the “Fox & Friends” hosts.
Hmmm.
Oh well fuck him, here’s the next president:
Excellent speech, followed by the VP's theme music.
Eez verra nize.
Was watching her speech about being a prosecutor from a couple days ago over lunch. 1st thought: those are some GOOD and Memorable lines. 2nd thought: Gosh she's pretty when she's smiling smugly