Not only is Vice President Harris speaking to the teachers’ unions, she’s doing the keynote at the American Federation of Teachers’ convention in Houston!

Let’s see, since the handover, Harris has spoken in Milwaukee and Indianapolis, and now Texas. Meanwhile, Donald Trump spent the morning with his thumbs up his ass whining at the “Fox & Friends” hosts.

Hmmm.

Oh well fuck him, here’s the next president:

