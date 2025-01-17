Kristi Noem is Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of Homeland Security.

She is also an admitted dog murderer.

We just hope she doesn’t think the Homeland needs any securing from dogs.

Because she’s liable to murder them.

Because she’s a horrible, amoral piece of shit and a failed person.

Livestream of her confirmation hearing below!

