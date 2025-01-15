We can’t liveblog every hearing — we are currently over doing that for Pam Bondi’s hearing — but you can watch them all at the same time on all the monitors you have set up in your house for this very purpose.

So arguably the biggie here in this post is Marco Rubio’s confirmation hearing for secretary of State. It will probably be boring, but remember that in a Trump administration, secretary of State, the diplomacy job, is completely powerless, and Marco Rubio will spend the next four years being humiliated by a president who goes behind his back to lick Vladimir Putin’s crack constantly.

Then there’s John Ratcliffe — you remember that brainless dumbshit? — who is nominated to head the CIA.

And then Sean Duffy, the Fox News host and former Republican congressman who is also a former guy from “The Real World,” he is the nominee to ruin everything Secretary Mayor Pete has done at the Department of Transportation.

All these hearings start at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. The livestreams are below.

