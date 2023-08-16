The White House website says joining Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre today will be:
Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden
Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation John Podesta, and
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.
So unless they are there to rehash all the times Neera Tanden really genuinely hurt Republicans’ and Joe Manchin’s feelings with her Twitter jokes, or maybe John Podesta’s cooking tips, then it sounds like this will be about Maui. Good info, hopefully!
