Not sure why you wouldn’t, but just in case.
Also earlier the president talked about healthcare, you can watch that too IF YOU DARE.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: White House Press Briefing, IF YOU DARE
Single payer, no commissions to investors.
Quick OT shithead link of #45 please ignore if bad for your mental health
https://x.com/highbrow_nobrow/status/1775562293243183121?s=46&t=QTHD9GMfDGpAyfUoOmtJMw
I share not as further proof he’s just openly racist. I share because again he thinks he’s running against Barack Obama.