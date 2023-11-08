Discover more from Wonkette
LIVE: Will White House Apologize To Press For Dems Winning So Hard Last Night?
Or, you know, tell 'em to eat shit?
It’s your day-after-election White House press briefing!
Joe Biden is going to put on his celebratin’ panties and moon the New York Times, we bet. Or maybe he won’t even be there because he’s busy being the president and this is the goddamn press briefing and he doesn’t do that.
But if he moons the Times, we are sure they will report that Donald Trump would have done it in a younger way.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: Will White House Apologize To Press For Dems Winning So Hard Last Night?
The MSM press
are all a bunch of pricks.
They love to stir up drama
to drive their website clicks.
'Dems in Disarray'
is all they seem to know.
But 'Hunter Biden's laptop'
is their other feature show.
The MSM press
love to gin up doubt,
ridiculous polling numbers
they especially love to tout.
But calling out the Rethugs
on their numerous radical actions
the MSM press can't seem to do -
it might offend their donor factions.
That guy is no Bill Nye.