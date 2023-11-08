It’s your day-after-election White House press briefing!

Joe Biden is going to put on his celebratin’ panties and moon the New York Times, we bet. Or maybe he won’t even be there because he’s busy being the president and this is the goddamn press briefing and he doesn’t do that.

But if he moons the Times, we are sure they will report that Donald Trump would have done it in a younger way.

