If you’re one of those festive people who likes to watch things, Vice President Kamala Harris has about a million rallies today. Marcie talked about a bunch of ‘em here.
So there’s this one thing starting like now-ish, a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Oh no, what will you do between the Allentown rally and the next video? Better get out your wallet and become a paying subscriber, just so you aren’t bored!
Then somewhere around 8:30 p.m. Eastern, this big mega livestream is starting, of rallies just all across the country in alllllll the swing states. So many celebs! So much freedom! These are superspreader events for the Woke Mind Virus, and you love them!
Atlanta! Detroit! Vegas! Milwaukee! Philly! Phoenix! Raleigh! Pittsburgh!
Be at all of them, in that video!
OK, you have your viewing assignments. Also you have voting to do, if you haven’t done it yet, and maybe you can grab some late last minute shifts phonebanking? Go to Harris’s website, she’ll show you what to do.
We are not going back, and when we fight we win!
OPEN THREAD.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan on Facebook.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
Early voting FOR THE FUCKING WIN! (This is Connecticut's first election with early voting)
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘥 𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘚𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘵𝘰𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘧 741,895 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘵𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵, 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦’𝘴 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦. 𝘈𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 108,706 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘣𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 2.5 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘵.
𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝟴𝟱𝟬𝗞 𝗖𝗧 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗯𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘁𝘀
https://www.greenwichtime.com/election/article/ct-early-voting-numbers-absentee-election-day-2024-19847409.php
Friendly reminder that staying home or voting third party is a vote for TFG.