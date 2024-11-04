If you’re one of those festive people who likes to watch things, Vice President Kamala Harris has about a million rallies today. Marcie talked about a bunch of ‘em here.

So there’s this one thing starting like now-ish, a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Then somewhere around 8:30 p.m. Eastern, this big mega livestream is starting, of rallies just all across the country in alllllll the swing states. So many celebs! So much freedom! These are superspreader events for the Woke Mind Virus, and you love them!

Atlanta! Detroit! Vegas! Milwaukee! Philly! Phoenix! Raleigh! Pittsburgh!

Be at all of them, in that video!

OK, you have your viewing assignments. Also you have voting to do, if you haven’t done it yet, and maybe you can grab some late last minute shifts phonebanking? Go to Harris’s website, she’ll show you what to do.

We are not going back, and when we fight we win!

OPEN THREAD.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?