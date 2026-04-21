Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Aww, little Ladybird, playing ball (hed gif info): https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/ladybirds-fancy-footwork

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/27242a36-bc61-4ce3-a4b7-2d02db93e5c6?utm_source=share

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Pope Jen is Weak on Crème!'s avatar
Pope Jen is Weak on Crème!
1h

It's funny because the average IQ of a magat is 2 Corinthians

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