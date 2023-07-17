As if it were humanly possible for Republican House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to get less cool, she is now the star of a music video from Florida-based white rapper Kurt Jantz, who goes around calling himself “Forgiato Blow” and “The Mayor of MAGAville.” You may recall Blow from such well-known and culturally iconic ditties such as “All Eyez on MAGA” and “Fock Bud Light” — if you don’t use the “u” it’s not a real swear!

It begins with a recording of Greene saying, “The Democrats are a party of pedophiles, even Joe Biden supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children” and gets increasingly bizarre from there on out.

If we were Republicans, we’d probably be really upset and all “this is what they think of you!” about things, but it’s hard to get legitimately mad at someone when they are so clearly out of their damn mind. It’s like when the State Street Preacher in Chicago yells at you and tells you you are an evil Jezebel whore who is going to burn in hell forever — like, it’s clearly not a compliment but he’s also clearly not well and also he calls everyone an evil Jezebel whore who is going to burn in hell forever, so there’s not much point in taking it personally.

MTG spends most of the video alternately sitting in a Flava Flav throne or standing like she’s a realtor doing a city bench ad photo shoot while this Forgiato Blow character gestures wildly at her, rapping about how super great it is that she hates trans people.

There’s also a random guy just standing around in a suit next to a car. Not sure what that’s about. I guess so we know that at least one of these people is fancy enough to have a chauffeur?

Tawny Kitaen she is not.

I would like to point out that while dude clearly named himself after the Los Angeles car wheel brand founded by some guy named Norman Celik, forgiato is also an Italian word meaning “forged,” which just feels … appropriate.

